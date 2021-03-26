>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Graham Griffin
Graham Griffin
Articles (180) 

Tesla Rival Nio Halts Factory Amidst Chip Shortage

Semiconductor shortage stumps new vehicle production

March 26, 2021 | About: TSLA -3.39% NIO -4.77% F -0.16% GM -0.14% HMC +0.66% MSFT +1.78% SNE +2.7%

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s Chinese competitor Nio Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has announced that it will close its manufacturing plant in Hefei for five straight days due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

Nio has experienced production shortcomings due to the lack of availability for the chips used to power their vehicles. The company is expecting first-quarter vehicle deliveries to drop to 19,500 instead of the 20,500 deliveries it was expecting.

Nio's stock took a hit on the news, dropping to $34.51 per share with a market cap of $54.07 billion on March 16. There is not currently enough data for a Peter Lynch Chart or the GF Value Line to be displayed.

7e508bc73415cbe682d73aa7f7ae8636.png

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rank of 1 out of 10. There is currently one severe warning sign issued for a Sloan ratio indicating poor quality of earnings. The company has struggled with profitability over the years with a negative operating margin and the weighted average cost of capital far exceeding the return on invested capital.

6d2af57673b142eeeb5156db2aa24ab3.png

Other top vehicle producers Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F), General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) and Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) have also seen their own struggles with production as the demand for vehicles has picked up during the pandemic. Ford was previously partially assembling their ever popular F-150 pickup trucks before announcing it will stop production for several days.

GM and Honda have also announced they will continue to pull back the production of new vehicles throughout the following weeks in hopes that semiconductor manufacturing will catch up to demand.

The chip shortage has been driven by pandemic shutdowns that have affected industries outside of auto makers. The shortage was complicated by the drastic increase in consumer technology demand as people work from home.

Technology giants Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony Corp. (NYSE:SNE) immediately sold out of their newest flagship video game consoles during the holiday season of 2020 as pre-release production numbers failed to meet expectations. Both have predicted production numbers to fall short of demand through most of this year and are expecting sales struggles on par with the automotive industry.

Disclosure: Author owns no stocks mentioned.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Graham Griffin

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)