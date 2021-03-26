Gopro Inc (GPRO) CEO, Chairman of the Board Nicholas Woodman Sold $2.4 million of Shares

CEO, Chairman of the Board of Gopro Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Nicholas Woodman (insider trades) sold 200,000 shares of GPRO on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $11.8 a share. The total sale was $2.4 million.

GoPro Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the development and sale of cameras, mountable and wearable accessories and drones. The company has presence, including in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Gopro Inc has a market cap of $1.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $11.880000 with and P/S ratio of 2.01.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO, Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GPRO stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $11.8. The price of the stock has increased by 0.68% since.

CEO, Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Nicholas Woodman sold 27,141 shares of GPRO stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $8. The price of the stock has increased by 48.5% since.

CEO, Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GPRO stock on 02/25/2021 at the average price of $8.01. The price of the stock has increased by 48.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Corp/Bus Dev, GC, Sec Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of GPRO stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $10. The price of the stock has increased by 18.8% since.

VP, Corp/Bus Dev, GC, Sec Eve T. Saltman sold 28,594 shares of GPRO stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $9. The price of the stock has increased by 32% since.

