Lennox International Inc (LII) EVP, Chief Legal Officer John D Torres Sold $501,915 of Shares

EVP, Chief Legal Officer of Lennox International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John D Torres (insider trades) sold 1,646 shares of LII on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $304.93 a share. The total sale was $501,915.

Lennox International Inc through its subsidiaries is a provider of climate control solutions. It designs, manufactures and markets products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration markets. Lennox International Inc has a market cap of $12.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $320.840000 with a P/E ratio of 34.74 and P/S ratio of 3.41. The dividend yield of Lennox International Inc stocks is 0.97%. Lennox International Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 14.80% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Lennox International Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO Todd M Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of LII stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $302.28. The price of the stock has increased by 6.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP-Corp Controller and CAO Chris Kosel sold 488 shares of LII stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $303.01. The price of the stock has increased by 5.88% since.

EVP, President and COO, WWR Gary S Bedard sold 1,252 shares of LII stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $301.65. The price of the stock has increased by 6.36% since.

EVP, Chief HR Officer Daniel M Sessa sold 1,872 shares of LII stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $301.65. The price of the stock has increased by 6.36% since.

VP-Corp Controller and CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of LII stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $292.76. The price of the stock has increased by 9.59% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LII, click here