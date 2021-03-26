>
Broadcom Inc (AVGO) VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr Kirsten M. Spears Sold $2.8 million of Shares

March 26, 2021 | About: AVGO +4.41%

VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr of Broadcom Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kirsten M. Spears (insider trades) sold 6,000 shares of AVGO on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $464.83 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.

Broadcom Inc is engaged in designing, developing and supplying analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions. Its product portfolio serves wired infrastructure, wireless communications, enterprise storage and industrial and other end markets. Broadcom Inc has a market cap of $196.82 billion; its shares were traded at around $482.040000 with a P/E ratio of 55.98 and P/S ratio of 8.26. The dividend yield of Broadcom Inc stocks is 2.85%. Broadcom Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 31.40% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Broadcom Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • VP CFO & Chief Accounting Ofcr Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of AVGO stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $464.83. The price of the stock has increased by 3.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Raul J Fernandez bought 91 shares of AVGO stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $436.84. The price of the stock has increased by 10.35% since.
  • Director Eddy W Hartenstein sold 1,060 shares of AVGO stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $466.46. The price of the stock has increased by 3.34% since.
  • Chief Legal Officer Mark David Brazeal sold 7,037 shares of AVGO stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $473.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.74% since.
  • President,Infrastructure SW Gp Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of AVGO stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $478.61. The price of the stock has increased by 0.72% since.
  • Director Eddy W Hartenstein sold 1,060 shares of AVGO stock on 03/10/2021 at the average price of $441.3. The price of the stock has increased by 9.23% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AVGO, click here

.

