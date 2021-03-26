Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sold $1.9 million of Shares

COO of Twist Bioscience Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Weiss (insider trades) sold 14,639 shares of TWST on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $132.5 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Twist Bioscience Corp has a market cap of $5.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $115.590000 with and P/S ratio of 48.81.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of TWST stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $139.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.27% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Patrick Weiss sold 14,639 shares of TWST stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $132.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.76% since.

See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of TWST stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $132.5. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.76% since.

See Remarks William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of TWST stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $132.61. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.83% since.

See Remarks Mark Daniels sold 669 shares of TWST stock on 03/04/2021 at the average price of $125.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.77% since.

Director Robert P Ragusa sold 10,588 shares of TWST stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $133.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 13.12% since.

