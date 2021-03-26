Moderna Inc (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sold $2.5 million of Shares

CEO of Moderna Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephane Bancel (insider trades) sold 19,000 shares of MRNA on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $131.71 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Moderna Inc has a market cap of $53.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $133.280000 with and P/S ratio of 65.46.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $131.71. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $142.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.56% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $146.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.3% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of MRNA stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $135.73. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.81% since.

CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/11/2021 at the average price of $133.27. The price of the stock has increased by 0.01% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $126.88. The price of the stock has increased by 5.04% since.

President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $140.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.36% since.

See remarks Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of MRNA stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $137.07. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.77% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of MRNA stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $145.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.43% since.

Chief Medical Officer Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of MRNA stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $144.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MRNA, click here