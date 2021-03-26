5 Companies Trading Below Historical Low Price-Book as of March

According to the All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, five stocks with good business profitability and have price-book ratios near 10-year lows as of Friday are Abcam PLC (NASDAQ:ABCM), Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM), HealthStream Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM), 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

GuruFocus' Historical Low Price-Book Screener lists companies that have strong business predictability and price-book ratios that are at most 30% above the 10-year low. According to the Model Portfolios page, the Historical Low Price-Book Screener gained an annualized 78.8% per year over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 benchmark return of 73.57% over the same period.

Abcam

Shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) traded at around $19.76, approximately 5.18 times its book value per share. The stock's price-book ratio is approximately 29.97% above its 10-year low of 3.97, yet just 3.6% above its five-year low of 4.99.

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based biotechnology company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank and returns that are outperforming over 80% of global competitors.

The Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) owns shares of Abcam.

Autohome

Shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) traded around $91.90, approximately 4.10 times its book value per share. The company's price-book ratio is approximately 2.20% above the 10-year low.

GuruFocus ranks the Beijing-based interactive media company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 7.2% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 90% of global competitors.

Gurus with large holdings in Autohome include Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) & Co. and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio).

HealthStream

Shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) traded around $22.51, approximately 2.13 times its book value per share. The company's price-book ratio is approximately 23% above the 10-year low and outperforms over 65% of global competitors.

51job

Shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) traded around $61.42, approximately 2.15 times its book value per share. The stock's price-book ratio is less than 1% above the 10-year low.

GuruFocus ranks the Shanghai-based human resource service company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 2% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming over 92% of global competitors.

SAP

Shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) traded around $122.71, approximately 4.11 times its book value per share. The company's price-book ratio is approximately 28.3% above the 10-year high.

GuruFocus ranks the German information technology service company's profitability 9 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a 4.5-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 7 and an operating margin that outperforms over 91% of global competitors.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: