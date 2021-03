Rpc Inc (RES) Chairman and CEO Gary W Rollins Sold $771,000 of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Rpc Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gary W Rollins (insider trades) sold 150,000 shares of RES on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $5.14 a share. The total sale was $771,000.

RPC Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. Rpc Inc has a market cap of $1.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $5.400000 with and P/S ratio of 1.90.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Gary W Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RES stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $5.14. The price of the stock has increased by 5.06% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Gary W Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RES stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $5.12. The price of the stock has increased by 5.47% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Gary W Rollins sold 325,000 shares of RES stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $5.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.37% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Gary W Rollins sold 300,000 shares of RES stock on 03/17/2021 at the average price of $5.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.59% since.

Chairman and CEO, 10% Owner Gary W Rollins sold 310,000 shares of RES stock on 03/15/2021 at the average price of $6.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

VP, CFO and Corp Secy Ben M Palmer sold 10,000 shares of RES stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $6.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 20.12% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

