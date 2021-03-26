The Highest-Momentum Holdings of the Decade's Top-Performing Gurus

Investors often look to top fund managers to glean information on the best strategies and generate new investment ideas.

While it is never a good idea to simply invest in what famous investors have in their portfolios (at least not without conducting your own due diligence), it can provide a valuable starting point for further research. After all, the success of these fund managers is due to skill and research just as much as luck.

According to the GuruFocus Scoreboard, which tracks the fund performance of gurus based on their 13F filings, the firms with the highest average annual returns over the past decade were Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio)'s Baron Funds with 23.70%, Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio)' Sands Capital Management with 20.10%, Spiros Segalas (Trades, Portfolio)' Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund with 17.90%, Chuck Akre (Trades, Portfolio)'s Akre Capital Management with 17.20% and Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) with 15.30%.

In part one of this series, I went over the top holdings of these gurus, which are the common stocks that take up the highest percentages of their equity portfolios. Part two was about their undervalued holdings. In this discussion, we will take a look at the stocks in their portfolios that have seen the highest growth momentum in their share prices so far in 2021.

Baron Funds

As of March 26, the common stocks in Baron Funds' portfolio that have gained the most year to date are Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) with a gain of 87.89%, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) with a gain of 84.83% and SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) with a gain of 62.30%.

Community Health Systems, a leading operators of general acute care hospitals in the U.S., used to be a more significant holding for the firm, but after a 99% reduction to the position in the first quarter of 2016, it is only a nominal position in the common stock equity portfolio.

The firm has been increasing its positions in plastic surgery company Sientra and aquatic theme park operator SeaWorld in recent quarters, with the most recent buy being for an additional 70,000 of SeaWorld in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Sands Capital Management

As of March 26, the common stocks in Sands Capital Management's portfolio that have gained the most year to date are BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) with a gain of 24.57%, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) with a gain of 20% and ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) with a gain of 19.74%.

Among these companies, Sands' firm added 188,347 shares, or 40.37%, to its investment in cancer treatment-focused biotech company BeiGene in the fourth quarter of 2020, while online vacation rental marketplace Airbnb, which went public in that same quarter, was a new addition to the portfolio.

Meanwhile, the firm continued to trim its ASML Holding position. ASML is the world's largest supplier of photolithography systems for the semiconductor industry, so the ongoing global issues with acquiring raw materials for the production of semiconductors may have a negative impact on the company's operations.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund

As of March 26, the common stocks in Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund's portfolio that have gained the most year to date are Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) with a gain of 25.82%, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) with a gain of 16.70% and The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) with a gain of 12.50%.

Segalas' firm seems to be of the opinion that these stocks are reaching the top of their growth potential, as it reduced its holdings in all three of the above-mentioned stocks during the fourth quarter of 2020. It reduced its Alphabet holdings by 22.29% and its Home Depot position by 5.01%.

The biggest cut was for 1,964,259 shares, or 90.95%, of its Goldman Sachs investment. The corporate-focused investment bank has had a bigger run than most of its industry peers, which perhaps put it above the firm's valuation target for the company. Segalas commented in April of 2020 that one of the main reasons the firm held the stock was because it was trading at a "significant discount" to book value.

Akre Capital Management

As of March 26, the common stocks in Akre Capital Management's portfolio that have gained the most year to date are CarMax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) with a gain of 38.26%, Colony Capital Inc. (KLNY) with a gain of 32.43% and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) with a gain of 18.68%.

Overall, Akre Capital Management has been increasing its stakes in all three of the above-mentioned companies over the years. Colony Capital is a leading global investment firm that specializes in identifying and capitalizing on secular trends in real estate, while KKR & Co. is an asset management company that manages multiple alternative asset classes through partner hedge funds.

However, it did trim its position in used car seller CarMax by 8.26% in the third quarter of 2020. Despite the reduction, CarMax still has a 4.77% weight in the equity portfolio.

Elfun Trusts

As of March 26, the common stocks in Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio)' portfolio that have gained the most year to date are Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) with a gain of 38.98%, United Rentals Inc. (URI) with a gain of 35.50% and ConocoPhillips (COP) with a gain of 35.03%.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its holding in semiconductor materials engineering company Applied Materials by 27.42% and cut its investment in building equipment rental company United Rentals by 14.48%.

The ConocoPhillips position was a new buy in that same quarter, likely established to take advantage of the expected strong upswing in profits for oil and gas companies as the steep demand drop and supply glut caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the preceding situation of ramping up supply to compete for global market share is beginning to be rectified.

Disclosure: Author owns no shares in any of the stocks mentioned. The mention of stocks in this article does not at any point constitute an investment recommendation. Investors should always conduct their own careful research and/or consult registered investment advisors before taking action in the stock market.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.