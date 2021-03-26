>
Movano Inc (MOVE) CEO and President Michael Aaron Leabman Bought $100,000 of Shares

March 26, 2021 | About: MOVE +7.43%

CEO and President of Movano Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael Aaron Leabman (insider trades) bought 20,000 shares of MOVE on 03/23/2021 at an average price of $5 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,000.

Movano Inc has a market cap of $173.989 million; its shares were traded at around $5.640000 .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Michael Aaron Leabman bought 20,000 shares of MOVE stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.8% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Jeremy Cogan bought 25,000 shares of MOVE stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.8% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • 10% Owner Irrevocable Trust Dvine bought 20,000 shares of MOVE stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.8% since.
  • Director Emily Fairbairn bought 100,000 shares of MOVE stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.8% since.
  • Director John Mastrototaro bought 10,000 shares of MOVE stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.8% since.
  • Director Brian Cullinan bought 10,000 shares of MOVE stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.8% since.
  • Director Ruben Caballero bought 40,000 shares of MOVE stock on 03/23/2021 at the average price of $5. The price of the stock has increased by 12.8% since.

.

