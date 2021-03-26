Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader Sold $2.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Smartsheet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Patrick Mader (insider trades) sold 40,000 shares of SMAR on 03/24/2021 at an average price of $64.8 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.
Smartsheet Inc has a market cap of $7.75 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.830000 with and P/S ratio of 19.68.
CEO Recent Trades:
- President and CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of SMAR stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $64.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.04% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- CSPO Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of SMAR stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $62.02. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.
- Chief Revenue Officer Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of SMAR stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $66.8. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.94% since.
