O'reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) CFO & EVP Thomas Mcfall Sold $5.4 million of Shares

March 26, 2021 | About: ORLY +1.96%

CFO & EVP of O'reilly Automotive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thomas Mcfall (insider trades) sold 11,140 shares of ORLY on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $487.49 a share. The total sale was $5.4 million.

O'Reilly Automotive Inc acts as a seller of aftermarket automotive parts, tools, and accessories, serving professional and DIY (do-it-yourself) customers in the US. O'reilly Automotive Inc has a market cap of $35.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $506.740000 with a P/E ratio of 21.55 and P/S ratio of 3.24. O'reilly Automotive Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 18.70% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated O'reilly Automotive Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO & EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of ORLY stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $487.49. The price of the stock has increased by 3.95% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO & CO-PRESIDENT Jeff M Shaw sold 4,905 shares of ORLY stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $488.05. The price of the stock has increased by 3.83% since.
  • EV CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD Gregory L Henslee sold 24,014 shares of ORLY stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $490.19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.38% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ORLY, click here

.

Comments

