Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of March 26

According to GuruFocus data, the largest Insider Buys this week were for Perrigo Co. PLC (NYSE:PRGO), PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI), Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) and Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Perrigo Co. PLC (NYSE:PRGO): Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares

Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares on March 17 at the average price of $41.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.74% since.

Perrigo Co. PLC is an American multinational manufacturer of pharmaceuticals specializing in the production and sale of over-the-counter medicine. The company manufactures and sells consumer healthcare products, generic prescription drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients in the United States, Australia, Europe, Indian and Israel. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, and as of March 26 it traded at $42.01.

On March 1, Perrigo Co. PLC reported financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020. Consolidated fiscal 2020 net sales totaled $5.1 billion, representing a 5.0% increase compared to the prior year. Diluted loss per share for fiscal 2020 was $1.19 compared to diluted earnings per share of $1.07 during the prior year.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:PFSI): Director Farhad Nanji bought 877,821 shares

Director Farhad Nanji bought 344,322 shares on March 24 at the average price of $62.42. The price of the stock has increased by 4.34% since.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc. is an American residential mortgage company that focuses on producing and servicing mortgage loans in the United States and the management of mortgage market investments. The company is a component of the Russell 2000 and operates through two subsidiaries, PennyMac Loan Services LLC and PNMAC Capital Management LLC. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, and as of March 26 it traded at $65.13.

On March 3, PennyMac Financial Services Inc. announced that Doug Jones has been appointed President and Chief Mortgage Banking Officer. Jones previously served as the company's Senior Managing Director and Chief Mortgage Banking Officer. In his new position, he will be responsible for all activities related to the company's loan production and loan servicing businesses.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN): Director John W Childs bought 13,157 shares

Director John W Childs bought 13,157 shares on March 17 at the average price of $76. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.43% since.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. is an American clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that has a portfolio of late-stage product candidates that target neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases. The company conducts research with intellectual property licensed from companies and institutions. The company has a market capitalization of $4.3 billion, and as of March 26 it traded at $66.55.

On March 16, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co. Ltd. announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,686,409 of its common shares at a price of $76.00. The company has also granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 402,961 common shares at the public offering price. The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be approximately $200 million.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO): Director Colin Neville bought 22,000 shares

Director Colin Neville bought 22,000 shares on March 19 at the average price of $25. The price of the stock has increased by 17.2% since.

Olo Inc. is an American business-to-business software company that focuses on developing digital ordering and delivery programs for restaurants. The company allows consumers to place orders from multiple platforms, such as a brand's own website, third party marketplaces and social medial platforms. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, and as of March 26 it traded at $29.30.

On March 16, Olo Inc. announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at a price of $25.00 per share. The company is offering a total of 18,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on March 17.

Disclosure: I do not own stock in any of the companies mentioned in the article.

