Lyft Inc (LYFT) CFO Brian Keith Roberts Sold $1.2 million of Shares

Lyft Inc has a market cap of $21.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.510000 with and P/S ratio of 8.49.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Logan Green sold 889,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $59.84. The price of the stock has increased by 7.8% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $62.42. The price of the stock has increased by 3.35% since.

CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/08/2021 at the average price of $64.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.74% since.

CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of LYFT stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $60.12. The price of the stock has increased by 7.3% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of LYFT stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $65.64. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.72% since.

Director David Lawee sold 1,887,361 shares of LYFT stock on 03/19/2021 at the average price of $66.44. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.9% since.

Director David Lawee sold 1,910,910 shares of LYFT stock on 03/16/2021 at the average price of $66.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.7% since.

Director David Lawee sold 579,173 shares of LYFT stock on 03/09/2021 at the average price of $65.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.18% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of LYFT stock on 02/26/2021 at the average price of $55.76. The price of the stock has increased by 15.69% since.

