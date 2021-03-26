Fortinet Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Fortinet (NAS:FTNT, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $182.77 per share and the market cap of $29.8 billion, Fortinet stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Fortinet is shown in the chart below.

Because Fortinet is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 22.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 16.21% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Fortinet has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which ranks better than 100% of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Fortinet's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Fortinet over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Fortinet has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.6 billion and earnings of $2.92 a share. Its operating margin of 18.86% better than 86% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Fortinet's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Fortinet over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Fortinet is 22.6%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 53.2%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Fortinet's ROIC was 17.16, while its WACC came in at 8.35. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fortinet is shown below: