Arch Capital Group Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Arch Capital Group (NAS:ACGL, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $38.78 per share and the market cap of $15.6 billion, Arch Capital Group stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Arch Capital Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Arch Capital Group is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 16.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 9.82% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Arch Capital Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.30, which ranks worse than 86% of the companies in Insurance industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Arch Capital Group's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Arch Capital Group over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Arch Capital Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.3 billion and earnings of $3.33 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Arch Capital Group is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Arch Capital Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Arch Capital Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 85% of the companies in Insurance industry%. Arch Capital Group's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 22.1%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in Insurance industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Arch Capital Group's ROIC is 4.32 while its WACC came in at 6.62. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Arch Capital Group is shown below: