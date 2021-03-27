Anixa Biosciences Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Anixa Biosciences (NAS:ANIX, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $5.06 per share and the market cap of $137.3 million, Anixa Biosciences stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. GF Value for Anixa Biosciences is shown in the chart below.

Because Anixa Biosciences is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Anixa Biosciences has a cash-to-debt ratio of 341.05, which is better than 90% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Anixa Biosciences is 9 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Anixa Biosciences is strong. This is the debt and cash of Anixa Biosciences over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Anixa Biosciences has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $0.5 million and loss of $0.41 a share. Its operating margin is -1867.64%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, the profitability of Anixa Biosciences is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Anixa Biosciences over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Anixa Biosciences is -100%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -9.5%, which ranks worse than 77% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Anixa Biosciences's return on invested capital is -4228.16, and its cost of capital is 9.89. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Anixa Biosciences is shown below: