Snap Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Snap (NYSE:SNAP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $51.6 per share and the market cap of $77.8 billion, Snap stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Snap is shown in the chart below.

Because Snap is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 34.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 44.29% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Snap has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.27, which is worse than 76% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The overall financial strength of Snap is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Snap is fair. This is the debt and cash of Snap over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Snap has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.5 billion and loss of $0.66 a share. Its operating margin is -34.39%, which ranks worse than 81% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. Overall, the profitability of Snap is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Snap over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Snap is 34.5%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Interactive Media industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 44.1%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Interactive Media industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Snap's ROIC is -52.99 while its WACC came in at 11.16. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Snap is shown below: