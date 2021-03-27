Ardmore Shipping Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4.98 per share and the market cap of $165.7 million, Ardmore Shipping stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Ardmore Shipping is shown in the chart below.

Because Ardmore Shipping is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 4.2% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Ardmore Shipping has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14, which is worse than 72% of the companies in Transportation industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Ardmore Shipping at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Ardmore Shipping is poor. This is the debt and cash of Ardmore Shipping over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Ardmore Shipping has been profitable 3 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $220.1 million and loss of $0.18 a share. Its operating margin is 11.27%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Ardmore Shipping at 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ardmore Shipping over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Ardmore Shipping is 4.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Ardmore Shipping's return on invested capital is 3.63, and its cost of capital is 5.42. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ardmore Shipping is shown below: