Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Possible Value Trap

The stock of Accelerate Diagnostics (NAS:AXDX, 30-year Financials) appears to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $8.47 per share and the market cap of $502.5 million, Accelerate Diagnostics stock gives every indication of being possible value trap. GF Value for Accelerate Diagnostics is shown in the chart below.

The reason we think that Accelerate Diagnostics stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 2, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here. Furthermore, Accelerate Diagnostics has an Altman Z-score of -6.59, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Accelerate Diagnostics has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.46, which which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The overall financial strength of Accelerate Diagnostics is 1 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Accelerate Diagnostics is poor. This is the debt and cash of Accelerate Diagnostics over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Accelerate Diagnostics has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.2 million and loss of $1.4 a share. Its operating margin is -570.60%, which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, the profitability of Accelerate Diagnostics is ranked 2 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Accelerate Diagnostics over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Accelerate Diagnostics's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 89% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research%. Accelerate Diagnostics's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 2.1%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Accelerate Diagnostics's return on invested capital is -318.84, and its cost of capital is 12.65. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Accelerate Diagnostics is shown below: