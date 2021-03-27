The stock of Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas (NYSE:LND, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $4 per share and the market cap of $316.7 million, Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas is shown in the chart below.

Because Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 47.3% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas is fair. This is the debt and cash of Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $117.7 million and earnings of $0.495 a share. Its operating margin is 29.00%, which ranks better than 97% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. Overall, the profitability of Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas is 47.3%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 56.9%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in the industry of Consumer Packaged Goods.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas's return on invested capital is 10.64, and its cost of capital is 4.31. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Brasilagro - Cia Bras de Prop Agricolas is shown below: