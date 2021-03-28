Genworth Financial Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $3.33 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, Genworth Financial stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Genworth Financial is shown in the chart below.

Because Genworth Financial is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 4.2% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Genworth Financial has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.75, which is worse than 71% of the companies in Insurance industry. The overall financial strength of Genworth Financial is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Genworth Financial is poor. This is the debt and cash of Genworth Financial over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Genworth Financial has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $8.7 billion and earnings of $0.34 a share. Its operating margin is 0.00%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Insurance industry. Overall, the profitability of Genworth Financial is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Genworth Financial over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Genworth Financial is 4.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Insurance industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 45.4%, which ranks better than 93% of the companies in Insurance industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Genworth Financial's return on invested capital is 0.91, and its cost of capital is 5.03. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Genworth Financial is shown below:

In closing, the stock of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 93% of the companies in Insurance industry. To learn more about Genworth Financial stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

