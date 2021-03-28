Bioventix PLC Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Bioventix PLC (FRA:51B, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of €48 per share and the market cap of €253.9 million, Bioventix PLC stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Bioventix PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Bioventix PLC is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 12.3% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Bioventix PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Bioventix PLC at 10 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Bioventix PLC is strong. This is the debt and cash of Bioventix PLC over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Bioventix PLC has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of €11.8 million and earnings of €1.579 a share. Its operating margin of 77.39% better than 99% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Bioventix PLC's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Bioventix PLC over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Bioventix PLC is 12.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 11.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Bioventix PLC's return on invested capital is 153.08, and its cost of capital is 1.93. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Bioventix PLC is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of Bioventix PLC (FRA:51B, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Bioventix PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

