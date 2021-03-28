The Eastern Co Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of The Eastern Co (NAS:EML, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $26.31 per share and the market cap of $164.4 million, The Eastern Co stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for The Eastern Co is shown in the chart below.

Because The Eastern Co is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 5.8% over the past five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. The Eastern Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.16, which is worse than 88% of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The overall financial strength of The Eastern Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The Eastern Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of The Eastern Co over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. The Eastern Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $240.4 million and earnings of $0.86 a share. Its operating margin is 6.04%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of The Eastern Co at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of The Eastern Co over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of The Eastern Co is 5.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, The Eastern Co's return on invested capital is 5.59, and its cost of capital is 6.07. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Eastern Co is shown below:

In closing, The Eastern Co (NAS:EML, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Industrial Products industry. To learn more about The Eastern Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

