Ambev SA Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.68 per share and the market cap of $42.2 billion, Ambev SA stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Ambev SA is shown in the chart below.

Because Ambev SA is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 6.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.37% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Ambev SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.92, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Ambev SA's financial strength as 8 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Ambev SA over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Ambev SA has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.3 billion and earnings of $0.139 a share. Its operating margin is 23.67%, which ranks better than 84% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. Overall, the profitability of Ambev SA is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Ambev SA over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Ambev SA is 6.8%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Ambev SA's ROIC is 13.48 while its WACC came in at 6.98. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Ambev SA is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Beverages - Alcoholic. To learn more about Ambev SA stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

