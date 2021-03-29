>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Panos Mourdoukoutas
Articles (85) 

How the SPAC Bubble Will Burst

SPACs are already planting the seeds of their demise

March 29, 2021 | About: BRK.A +0.37% BRK.B +0.06%

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), or blank-check companies, aren't a new thing in the U.S. stock market, but what is new is their staggering increase in popularity that has taken over Wall Street in times of easy money. SPAC deals finalized in the 2019-2020 period jumped 400%, according to Dealogic.

However, the SPAC bubble is predicted to burst the same way the reverse merger bubble burst back in 2011, according to a recent article published by Ivana Naumovska, Assistant Professor at INSEAD.

In an article published last month in Harvard Business Review, Naumovska argues that SPACs are just a form of a reverse merger. "In a standard reverse merger, a successful private company merges with a listed empty shell to go public without the paperwork and rigors of a traditional IPO," explains Naumovska. "The shell is usually a remnant of a previously operational public firm formed to combine with a private company."

SPACs are an acquisition process that begins with the raising of acquisition funds by suitors and continues with the search for acquisition targets, without the acquirer having a clear vision of what this acquisition seeks to accomplish and what's the fair price to pay.

This process is in sharp contrast to the conventional acquisition model, where suitors with an already-established business begin with a clear vision of what company they want to acquire and why they want to achieve it. They find the acquisition target company first and then raise funds to pay for it.

In this year's letter to Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) Stockholders, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) explained how he's going about acquiring companies:

"Charlie and I will simply deploy your capital into whatever we believe makes the most sense, based on a company's durable competitive strengths, the capabilities, and character of its management, and price... If that strategy requires little or no effort on our part, so much the better."

Simply put, the SPAC acquisition process replicates the model of allocating resources beginning with the supply rather than the demand side of the market. We can predict that most SPACs will ultimately collapse, too, based on this.

Naumovska describes how this will happen by drawing parallels between the reverse merger bubble in the early 2000s and today's SPAC bubble:

"Our study offers an institutionally and sociologically informed explanation of the boom-to-bust dynamics of controversial practices. While finance and economics have suggested that decision makers' cognitive biases drive these bubbles, we add to evidence that such bubbles can relate to institutionally driven dynamics. In effect, we show that the popularity of reverse mergers planted the seeds of its own demise."

In other words, the popularity of SPAC is already planting the seeds of their demise.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Also check out:

About the author:

Panos Mourdoukoutas
I’m a Professor of Economics at LIU Post in New York. I also teach at Columbia University. I’ve published several articles in professional journals and magazines, including Forbes, Barron’s, The New York Times, Japan Times, Newsday, Plain Dealer, Edge Singapore, European Management Review, Management International Review, and Journal of Risk and Insurance.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Panos Mourdoukoutas

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)