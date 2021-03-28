FactSet Research Systems Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $325.62 per share and the market cap of $12.4 billion, FactSet Research Systems stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for FactSet Research Systems is shown in the chart below.

Because FactSet Research Systems is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 7.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 5.05% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. FactSet Research Systems has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.65, which ranks worse than 75% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks FactSet Research Systems's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of FactSet Research Systems over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. FactSet Research Systems has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.5 billion and earnings of $9.84 a share. Its operating margin is 29.53%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, the profitability of FactSet Research Systems is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of FactSet Research Systems over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. FactSet Research Systems's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. FactSet Research Systems's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 11.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, FactSet Research Systems's ROIC was 28.28, while its WACC came in at 5.84. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of FactSet Research Systems is shown below:

Overall, The stock of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about FactSet Research Systems stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

