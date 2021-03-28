LTC Properties Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $42.84 per share and the market cap of $1.7 billion, LTC Properties stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for LTC Properties is shown in the chart below.

Because LTC Properties is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. LTC Properties has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which which ranks worse than 89% of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of LTC Properties is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of LTC Properties is poor. This is the debt and cash of LTC Properties over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. LTC Properties has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $159.3 million and earnings of $2.41 a share. Its operating margin of 35.01% worse than 66% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks LTC Properties's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of LTC Properties over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. LTC Properties's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. LTC Properties's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -7.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, LTC Properties's return on invested capital is 3.87, and its cost of capital is 5.61. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of LTC Properties is shown below:

Overall, The stock of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about LTC Properties stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

