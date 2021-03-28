Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel (NYSE:ELP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $1.23 per share and the market cap of $33.7 billion, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel is shown in the chart below.

Because Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 0.65% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.34, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel is poor. This is the debt and cash of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $3.6 billion and earnings of $0.097 a share. Its operating margin of 21.80% better than 72% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel is 9.9%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 47.6%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel's ROIC is 8.43 while its WACC came in at 6.92. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel (NYSE:ELP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.