A Rising Interest Rate Spread Could Give Banks a Big Boost

A rising interest rate spread - i.e. the difference between the interest rate banks pay to depositors and the interest they receive from borrowers - could give bank net margins and stocks a big boost in the coming months.

The interest rate banks pay to depositors is usually tied to short-term rates, while the interest rates they receive from borrowers are tied to long-term rates. Any time long-term interest rates rise faster than short-term rates, the spread increases, as has been the case lately.

According to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis, the interest rate spread increased from near zero back in July 2019 to 1.6% in March 2021.

The interest rate spread is often referred to by bank analysts just as "spread." It is the key driver of a bank's net profit margin, which means that banks benefit from a rising spread.

Meanwhile, banks have benefited from a strong demand for mortgage loans to finance a booming housing market, an unusual situation during a recession. Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose 4.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 923,000 in January, ahead of market expectations. Banks receive fees in originating and servicing mortgages.

Wall Street has taken notice, sending bank shares sharply higher. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) has gained 63.9% in the last twelve months, beating the S&P 500, which gained 53.83% over the same period. Big banks like JP Morgan (JPM) and Citigroup (NYSE:C) have been fared even better, gaining 70% and 67%, respectively, over the same period.

Bank stocks' performance could have been simultaneously better and worse if it wasn't for caps the Federal Reserve imposed on bank share buybacks and dividends last June to keep them from collapsing and filing for federal bailouts during the recession. The central bank set these caps to ensure that banks had enough capital to not only survive loan losses but also extend loans to those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic easing, the Federal Reserve announced last week that effective June 30, it would ease these restrictions, meaning that banks can plow profits into higher dividend payouts and buybacks.

Still, investors should temper their enthusiasm for committing new money into the sector, as rising inflation may force the Federal Reserve to raise short-term interest rates sooner than later.

Markets are pricing in a lift-off in short-term interest rates by around year-end 2022, and three cumulative rate increases by 2023, according to a Deutsche Bank (XTER:DBK) research note posted earlier this week. Rising short-term interest rates could be a big headwind for bank stocks as it narrows the spread, the source of profitability from bank core operations.

Disclosure: No positions.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author: