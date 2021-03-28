StoneX Group Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of StoneX Group (NAS:SNEX, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $66.27 per share and the market cap of $1.3 billion, StoneX Group stock is estimated to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for StoneX Group is shown in the chart below.

Because StoneX Group is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 21.5% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. StoneX Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The overall financial strength of StoneX Group is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of StoneX Group is poor. This is the debt and cash of StoneX Group over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. StoneX Group has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $52.1 billion and earnings of $8.75 a share. Its operating margin is 0.35%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, the profitability of StoneX Group is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of StoneX Group over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of StoneX Group is 21.5%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 30.8%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, StoneX Group's ROIC is 2.47 while its WACC came in at 1.82. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of StoneX Group is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of StoneX Group (NAS:SNEX, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about StoneX Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

