Lululemon Athletica Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Lululemon Athletica (NAS:LULU, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $314 per share and the market cap of $40.9 billion, Lululemon Athletica stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Lululemon Athletica is shown in the chart below.

Because Lululemon Athletica is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 21.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 15.29% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Lululemon Athletica has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.62, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Lululemon Athletica at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Lululemon Athletica is fair. This is the debt and cash of Lululemon Athletica over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Lululemon Athletica has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.1 billion and earnings of $4.26 a share. Its operating margin of 19.62% better than 94% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Lululemon Athletica's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Lululemon Athletica over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Lululemon Athletica is 21.2%, which ranks better than 91% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 29.4%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Lululemon Athletica's return on invested capital is 24.59, and its cost of capital is 9.53. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lululemon Athletica is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Lululemon Athletica (NAS:LULU, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 81% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Lululemon Athletica stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

