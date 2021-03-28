Cornerstone Building Brands Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $13.08 per share and the market cap of $1.6 billion, Cornerstone Building Brands stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for Cornerstone Building Brands is shown in the chart below.

Because Cornerstone Building Brands is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 13.7% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Cornerstone Building Brands has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which is worse than 81% of the companies in Construction industry. The overall financial strength of Cornerstone Building Brands is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Cornerstone Building Brands is poor. This is the debt and cash of Cornerstone Building Brands over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Cornerstone Building Brands has been profitable 6 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.6 billion and loss of $3.84 a share. Its operating margin is 6.28%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Construction industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Cornerstone Building Brands at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Cornerstone Building Brands over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Cornerstone Building Brands is 13.7%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Construction industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -57.4%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Construction industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Cornerstone Building Brands's ROIC was 6.53, while its WACC came in at 9.51. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Cornerstone Building Brands is shown below:

To conclude, The stock of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Construction industry. To learn more about Cornerstone Building Brands stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.