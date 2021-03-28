MarketAxess Holdings Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of MarketAxess Holdings (NAS:MKTX, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $517.8 per share and the market cap of $19.7 billion, MarketAxess Holdings stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for MarketAxess Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because MarketAxess Holdings is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 20.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.03% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. MarketAxess Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 4.92, which is in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The overall financial strength of MarketAxess Holdings is 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of MarketAxess Holdings is strong. This is the debt and cash of MarketAxess Holdings over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. MarketAxess Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $689.1 million and earnings of $7.85 a share. Its operating margin is 54.38%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of MarketAxess Holdings at 10 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of MarketAxess Holdings over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. MarketAxess Holdings's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. MarketAxess Holdings's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 24%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, MarketAxess Holdings's return on invested capital is 49.95, and its cost of capital is 4.05. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of MarketAxess Holdings is shown below:

In closing, the stock of MarketAxess Holdings (NAS:MKTX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 70% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about MarketAxess Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

