Jack Henry & Associates Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Jack Henry & Associates (NAS:JKHY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $155.19 per share and the market cap of $11.8 billion, Jack Henry & Associates stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Jack Henry & Associates is shown in the chart below.

Because Jack Henry & Associates is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 7.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.27% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Jack Henry & Associates has a cash-to-debt ratio of 555.50, which ranks better than 83% of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Jack Henry & Associates's financial strength as 9 out of 10, suggesting strong balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Jack Henry & Associates over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Jack Henry & Associates has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.7 billion and earnings of $3.89 a share. Its operating margin is 22.17%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Jack Henry & Associates is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Jack Henry & Associates over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Jack Henry & Associates is 7.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 5.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Jack Henry & Associates's ROIC was 14.87, while its WACC came in at 4.61. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Jack Henry & Associates is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Jack Henry & Associates (NAS:JKHY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Jack Henry & Associates stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

