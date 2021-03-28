Dominion Energy Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $75.78 per share and the market cap of $61.1 billion, Dominion Energy stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Dominion Energy is shown in the chart below.

Because Dominion Energy is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 4.74% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Dominion Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Dominion Energy at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Dominion Energy is poor. This is the debt and cash of Dominion Energy over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Dominion Energy has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $15.2 billion and loss of $0.52 a share. Its operating margin of 30.15% better than 85% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Dominion Energy's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Dominion Energy over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Dominion Energy is -4.8%, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -12.8%, which ranks worse than 87% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Dominion Energy's ROIC was 2.13, while its WACC came in at 3.53. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Dominion Energy is shown below:

To conclude, Dominion Energy (NYSE:D, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 87% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about Dominion Energy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

