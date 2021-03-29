The Greensill Debacle Shines a Spotlight on 'Working Capital'

Australian multinational finance company Greensill Capital filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York last week, days after it filed for insolvency in Britain.

Greensill began to unravel earlier this month when its main insurer stopped providing credit insurance on $4.1 billion of debt in portfolios it had created for clients including Swiss bank Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS).

About Greensill

Greensill is an Australian finance company. It turned a routine finance practice called supply chain financing into an lucrative business and a new asset class in part because it was able to spread the risk, pushing some of it onto insurance companies and other financial firms such as hedge funds.

In other words, the company positioned itself as a middleman that would pay the suppliers faster — minus a small percentage as the cost of getting quick payment — and then allow time for the buyer to pay back the middleman. It's called supply chain finance, and it's a traditional form of lending in the business world.

But Greensill added an extra layer of complexity. It took the supplier invoices, turned them into short-term assets by securitizing them, and sold these securities to funds, similar to money market funds. The funds were operated by Credit Suisse, a major Swiss lender, and a Swiss asset management firm called GAM, which in turn sold them to high net worth investors and institutions hungry for yield.

The money from investors helped to pay back suppliers minus the fees extracted by the intermediaries. The securities based on these invoices were in turn insured by insurance companies such as Tokio Marine.

The problem

Recently, the insurer got cold feet and refused to renew protection. This caused the proverbial house of cards to collapse as Credit Suise sought to pull out $10 billion out of the funds it administered.

It remains to seen which firms relied on Greensill to finance working capital. An early casualty appears to be British conglomerate GFG Alliance, a metals trading group, which has been buying metal manufacturers using finance provided by Greensill. It is now scrambling to restore working capital financing provided by Greensill. Japan's Softbank (TSE:9984), another investor in Greensill funds, has taken a $1.5 billion hit.

Credit Suise and GAM will likely have to at least partially compensate its investors if it emerges that their risk controls and due diligence was sloppy.

Greensill's insolvency will likely set of a cascade of consequences across continents and countries that will take months if not years to be cleaned up. Huge job losses and possible government bail-outs appear to be certain as politicians scramble to respond.

A hidden form of debt

Promoted as a panacea to grease the wheels between buyers and suppliers, supply chain finance can obscure problems on a company's balance sheet. The money a buyer owes to the middleman, such as Greensill Capital or a bank, shows up as "accounts payable" — that is, money owed to a supplier — rather than as debt. It can be a hidden form of debt if it is often not disclosed as such, and there is no accounting rule that requires it to be disclosed.

Similar problem played a part in the collapses of the British construction company Carillion PLC in 2018 and the Spanish renewable energy company Abengoa. Abengoa, a utility scale solar company and an early customer of Greensill, narrowly escaped bankruptcy in 2015 when its huge debt load of billions of euros, mainly due to working capital, became obvious to investors.

Regulators, auditors and ratings agencies have grown alarmed about the lack of transparency that can make company balance sheets look stronger than they are. Accounting rules need to catch up to reveal more details on debt disguised as "working capital."

Conclusion

Supply chain financing can introduce key weaknesses in the system as insertion of new middlemen between a buyer and a seller can introduce new variables of uncertainity. A chain in only as strong as its weakest link. In Greensill's case, the withdrawal of Tokio Marine appears to have set the dominos tumbling.

Another problem is that the presence of supply chain financing can obscure efficient price discovery between buyers and sellers.

Investors should be vigilant when a company starts to show large increases in working capital (which is accounts payable - accounts receivable + cash) without sufficient explanation. Investors can keep an eye out on Days sales outstanding and Days payables metrics and note any unexplained or out of the ordiary spike. It might mean that a company is taking on short term debt without adequate transparency. This form of debt can get a company into big trouble in a hurry and wipe out shareholders.

Disclosure: The author owns shares of Credit Suise.

