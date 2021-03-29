Neenah Stock Is Believed To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of Neenah (NYSE:NP, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $54.62 per share and the market cap of $919.6 million, Neenah stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Neenah is shown in the chart below.

Because Neenah is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Neenah has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, which which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Forest Products industry. The overall financial strength of Neenah is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Neenah is fair. This is the debt and cash of Neenah over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Neenah has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $792.6 million and loss of $0.96 a share. Its operating margin is 8.02%, which ranks better than 69% of the companies in Forest Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Neenah is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Neenah over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Neenah is -6.4%, which ranks worse than 76% of the companies in Forest Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -39.1%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Forest Products industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Neenah's ROIC was 7.45, while its WACC came in at 10.25. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Neenah is shown below:

Overall, Neenah (NYSE:NP, 30-year Financials) stock appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Forest Products industry. To learn more about Neenah stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.