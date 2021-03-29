The stock of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (OTCPK:NILSY, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $29.2 per share and the market cap of $46.2 billion, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is shown in the chart below.

Because Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 19.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 12.81% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.53, which which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is fair. This is the debt and cash of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $15.5 billion and earnings of $2.14 a share. Its operating margin of 43.15% better than 94% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ's profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is 19.3%, which ranks better than 82% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ's return on invested capital is 33.43, and its cost of capital is 11.66. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ is shown below:

In conclusion, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ (OTCPK:NILSY, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJ stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

