Tronox Holdings PLC Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $17.74 per share and the market cap of $2.7 billion, Tronox Holdings PLC stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Tronox Holdings PLC is shown in the chart below.

Because Tronox Holdings PLC is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 10.2% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.32% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Tronox Holdings PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.18, which ranks worse than 82% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Tronox Holdings PLC's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Tronox Holdings PLC over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Tronox Holdings PLC has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.8 billion and earnings of $6.68 a share. Its operating margin is 9.93%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of Tronox Holdings PLC is ranked 4 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Tronox Holdings PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Tronox Holdings PLC is 10.2%, which ranks better than 70% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 20.3%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Tronox Holdings PLC's ROIC is 50.27 while its WACC came in at 22.73. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Tronox Holdings PLC is shown below:

In short, The stock of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 79% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about Tronox Holdings PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

