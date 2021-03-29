AAC Technologies Holdings Stock Appears To Be Modestly Undervalued

The stock of AAC Technologies Holdings (HKSE:02018, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of HK$38.5 per share and the market cap of HK$46.8 billion, AAC Technologies Holdings stock is believed to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for AAC Technologies Holdings is shown in the chart below.

Because AAC Technologies Holdings is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 4.81% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. AAC Technologies Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.82, which is worse than 71% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of AAC Technologies Holdings at 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of AAC Technologies Holdings is fair. This is the debt and cash of AAC Technologies Holdings over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. AAC Technologies Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of HK$19.6 billion and earnings of HK$1.452 a share. Its operating margin is 7.91%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, the profitability of AAC Technologies Holdings is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of AAC Technologies Holdings over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of AAC Technologies Holdings is -6.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -35.2%, which ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Hardware industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, AAC Technologies Holdings's ROIC is 5.13 while its WACC came in at 9.67. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of AAC Technologies Holdings is shown below:

In short, AAC Technologies Holdings (HKSE:02018, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks worse than 68% of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about AAC Technologies Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.