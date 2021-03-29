Exact Sciences Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Undervalued

The stock of Exact Sciences (NAS:EXAS, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $126 per share and the market cap of $21.3 billion, Exact Sciences stock appears to be significantly undervalued. GF Value for Exact Sciences is shown in the chart below.

Because Exact Sciences is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth, which averaged 62.5% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 23.04% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Exact Sciences has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.06, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Exact Sciences at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Exact Sciences is fair. This is the debt and cash of Exact Sciences over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Exact Sciences has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.5 billion and loss of $5.54 a share. Its operating margin is -36.65%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. Overall, the profitability of Exact Sciences is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Exact Sciences over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Exact Sciences is 62.5%, which ranks better than 95% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -67.8%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Exact Sciences's ROIC is -17.83 while its WACC came in at 9.32. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Exact Sciences is shown below:

To conclude, Exact Sciences (NAS:EXAS, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Medical Diagnostics & Research. To learn more about Exact Sciences stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

