Outset Medical Inc (OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers Sold $835,346 of Shares

March 29, 2021 | About: OM -3.34%

CFO of Outset Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rebecca Chambers (insider trades) sold 16,727 shares of OM on 03/25/2021 at an average price of $49.94 a share. The total sale was $835,346.

Outset Medical Inc has a market cap of $2.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $49.160000 with and P/S ratio of 27.96.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of OM stock on 03/25/2021 at the average price of $49.94. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.56% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of OM stock on 03/18/2021 at the average price of $47.71. The price of the stock has increased by 3.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of OM, click here

.

