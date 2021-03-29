The Scotts Miracle Gro Co Stock Is Believed To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $241.42 per share and the market cap of $13.4 billion, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for The Scotts Miracle Gro Co is shown in the chart below.

Because The Scotts Miracle Gro Co is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 18.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 12.39% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Agriculture industry. The overall financial strength of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.5 billion and earnings of $8.52 a share. Its operating margin is 15.18%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Agriculture industry. Overall, the profitability of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 81% of the companies in Agriculture industry. The Scotts Miracle Gro Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co's return on invested capital is 15.70, and its cost of capital is 9.14. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co is shown below:

Overall, The stock of The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG, 30-year Financials) appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Agriculture industry. To learn more about The Scotts Miracle Gro Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

