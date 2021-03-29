Accenture Plc (ACN) COO Johan Deblaere Sold $2.2 million of Shares

COO of Accenture Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Johan Deblaere (insider trades) sold 8,000 shares of ACN on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $280 a share. The total sale was $2.2 million.

Accenture PLC is a professional service company. It provides consulting, technology and outsourcing services to Communications, Media and Technology, Financial services, Health and Public service, Products and Resources segments. Accenture Plc has a market cap of $178.47 billion; its shares were traded at around $280.770000 with a P/E ratio of 33.27 and P/S ratio of 3.97. The dividend yield of Accenture Plc stocks is 1.20%. Accenture Plc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 10.00% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Accenture Plc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Executive - Europe Jean-marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of ACN stock on 03/22/2021 at the average price of $264.76. The price of the stock has increased by 6.05% since.

