1-800-flowers.com Inc (FLWS) CEO and President Christopher G Mccann Sold $919,632 of Shares

CEO and President of 1-800-flowers.com Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher G Mccann (insider trades) sold 35,700 shares of FLWS on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $25.76 a share. The total sale was $919,632.

1-800-Flowers.com Inc is a U.S. based provider of gourmet food and gift baskets, consumer floral, and BloomNet wire service. 1-800-flowers.com Inc has a market cap of $1.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $25.795000 with a P/E ratio of 16.52 and P/S ratio of 0.91. 1-800-flowers.com Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 13.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated 1-800-flowers.com Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $25.76. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.

CEO and President, 10% Owner Christopher G Mccann sold 35,700 shares of FLWS stock on 03/12/2021 at the average price of $29.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.32% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Eugene F Demark sold 360 shares of FLWS stock on 03/01/2021 at the average price of $28.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FLWS, click here