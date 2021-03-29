Vale SA Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Fairly Valued

The stock of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $16.8682 per share and the market cap of $86.5 billion, Vale SA stock gives every indication of being fairly valued. GF Value for Vale SA is shown in the chart below.

Because Vale SA is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 23.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.97% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Vale SA has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.71, which which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Vale SA is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Vale SA is fair. This is the debt and cash of Vale SA over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Vale SA has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $40 billion and earnings of $0.954 a share. Its operating margin is 46.07%, which ranks better than 96% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Vale SA is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Vale SA over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Vale SA's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 86% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Vale SA's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Vale SA's ROIC is 23.89 while its WACC came in at 5.46. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Vale SA is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE, 30-year Financials) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Vale SA stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

