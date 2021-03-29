>
Omar Venerio
Monday Morning Market Highlights

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods fall on earnings

U.S. markets

U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday morning. The Dow rose 0.25% to 32,157 and the S&P 500 Index gained 0.08% to 3,977, but the Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.19%, to 13,113.

Global markets

The main European stock markets were mixed. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.07%, Germany's Dax advanced 0.47%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.45% and Spain's Ibex 35 retreated 0.07%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.71%, India's BSE Sensex rose 1.17%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.01% and China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.50%.

Cal-Maine Foods releases earnings report

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) fell more than 3% on Monday morning to change hands at $39.18 after the company posted its fiscal third-quarter results.

Revenue grew by 3.9% year over year to $359.08 million, falling $9.58 million short of analysts' expectations. The company posted a gain of 28 cents per share, beating estimates by 21 cents.

CEO Dolph Baker had the following to say:

"We are pleased with our results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which reflect strong retail demand for shell eggs as consumers have continued to purchase more eggs for preparing meals at home. While we saw modest improvement in the food service and hospitality business as COVID-19-related restrictions have gradually lifted in select parts of the country, this market segment has not returned to pre-pandemic demand levels. For the third quarter, total dozens sold were up 3.1 percent over the same period last year, reaching 279.7 million dozens sold."

Moreover, the operating loss reached $493,000 compared with operating income of $5.2 million for the same period a year ago. Farm production costs per dozen produced were up 7.0% or 5.1 cents per dozen, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2020, fueled by higher feed costs.

Furthermore, the company had a strong balance sheet with great liquidity and access to capital to fund investments for their operations. For the third quarter of fiscal 2021, the comany will pay a cash dividend of 3.4 cents per share.

Cal-Maine shares have advanced 5.4% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's gain of 7.0%.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) added 16% to its holding for a total of 159,394 shares.

Disclosure: The author holds no positions in any stocks mentioned.

About the author:

Omar Venerio
Omar Venerio is a capital markets, derivatives, corporate finance and financial management professor and Area Head of Finance. He is passionate about the stock market and providing independent fundamental research and hedge fund and insider trading-focused investigation.

