Vulcan Materials Co Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $169.79 per share and the market cap of $22.5 billion, Vulcan Materials Co stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Vulcan Materials Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Vulcan Materials Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 8.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 3.88% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Vulcan Materials Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.33, which is in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Vulcan Materials Co at 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Vulcan Materials Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Vulcan Materials Co over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Vulcan Materials Co has been profitable 8 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $4.9 billion and earnings of $4.39 a share. Its operating margin of 18.36% better than 77% of the companies in Building Materials industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Vulcan Materials Co's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Vulcan Materials Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Vulcan Materials Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 67% of the companies in Building Materials industry. Vulcan Materials Co's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 10.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Vulcan Materials Co's ROIC was 6.92, while its WACC came in at 4.58. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Vulcan Materials Co is shown below:

Overall, Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC, 30-year Financials) stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Building Materials industry. To learn more about Vulcan Materials Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

