Synopsys Inc (SNPS) Chairman of the Board & Co-CEO Geus Aart De Sold $6.8 million of Shares

Chairman of the Board & Co-CEO of Synopsys Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Geus Aart De (insider trades) sold 28,311 shares of SNPS on 03/26/2021 at an average price of $241.42 a share. The total sale was $6.8 million.

Synopsys Inc is a software development company. It supplies electronic design automation software used by engineers to design and test integrated circuits. It provides software and hardware used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips. Synopsys Inc has a market cap of $36.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $241.540000 with a P/E ratio of 52.29 and P/S ratio of 9.88. Synopsys Inc had an annual average EBITDA growth of 9.90% over the past 10 years. GuruFocus rated Synopsys Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman of the Board & Co-CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of SNPS stock on 03/26/2021 at the average price of $241.42. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

Chairman of the Board & Co-CEO Geus Aart De sold 158,696 shares of SNPS stock on 03/03/2021 at the average price of $247.96. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

GC & Corporate Secretary John F Jr Runkel sold 4,236 shares of SNPS stock on 03/24/2021 at the average price of $238. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

